Marylebone Cricket Club makes it annual trip to the island later this week.
The Lord’s-based outfit take on King William’s College on Thursday morning before further games against two Isle of Man Cricket sides on Friday at Cronkbourne CC in Tromode.
On the latter day a T20 game against an island development XI takes place at 2pm, with a T20 match against a senior Isle of Man team following at 5.45pm.
Dollin Jansen will skipper both sides.
Tea and coffee will be available all day and the clubhouse bar will be open from 5.30pm.
Isle of Man Development squad: Lucy Barnett, Sam Barnett, Samson Curtis, Caitlin Henery, Dylan Howard (Wk), Dollin Jansen (c), Seb Levy, Corbin Liebenberg, Adi Malikireddy, Catherine Perry, Ollie Quinn and Joel Williams.
Isle of Man squad: Sam Barnett, Joe Burrows, Kieran Cawte, Fraser Clarke, Carl Hartmann (Wk), Collin Jansen (c), Chris Langford, Corbin Liebenberg, Adam McAuley, George Newton, Christian Webster, Matty Young.
