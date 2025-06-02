The Isle of Man senior side completed their ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Division Two qualifying campaign with a clash against Germany last week.
The 14-strong squad were making their debut in the event, which took place in Italy.
The islanders had mixed results throughout the week-long competition, losing their first game against hosts Italy by eight wickets, before bouncing back with a seven-wicket win over Sweden.
They then suffered their second defeat when losing by eight wickets to Spain last Wednesday.
In a double header on the same day, they also faced their Channel Island rivals Jersey.
The Isle of Man reduced their opponents to 54-5, with Alanya Thorpe claiming three wickets for 25 runs, to give themselves a good chance of victory, but a sixth wicket partnership of 82 pushed Jersey onto a total of 140.
In reply, Clare Crowe batted well for 25 runs in her first game of the qualifiers but in the end Jersey won by 49 runs.
The Isle of Man’s last game saw them take on a Germany side that had already qualified in second place.
An opening partnership of 59 with Ellan Cleator out for 17 (13 balls) saw the Manx team start positively. Lucy Barnett scored 54 runs of 47 balls, helped by seven fours and a single six, but was out in the 12th over.
The islanders could have easily fallen away after losing Barnett, but a mature 32 not out from 28 balls from Caitlin Henery plus a well-made 20 from 20 balls by Bekkie Webster saw the Isle of Man reach a challenging 139-5.
In reply though, Germany batted steadily and reached the required total with 18 balls remaining, with Barnett the pick of the bowlers at 1-12 as their opponents won by eight wickets with two overs left.
Overall, the Isle of Man finished sixth in the table.
