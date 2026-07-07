Isle of Man Cricket has named a 12-strong under-17 squad that will be heading to Guernsey at the end of the month.
The Manx squad will be taking part in the ICC Under-19 Men's 50-over Division Two World Cup Europe Qualifiers.
The islanders are part of the tournament’s group two alongside Sweden, Italy and Switzerland.
After flying to Guernsey on July 22, the Isle of Man begin their campaign against Sweden on July 24, before taking on the Swiss on July 25.
The Manxies’ final group game is against Italy on July 27 before the semi-finals and play-offs on July 28 and July 30.
Isle of Man squad: Aaron Chadwick, Thomas Clague, Matthew Cope, Samson Curtis, Finlo Dealtry, Dylan Howard, Theo Kiernan, Adi Malikireddy (captain), James Osbourn, William Osbourn, Ollie Quinn and Joel Williams.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.