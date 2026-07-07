Isle of Man Cricket has named a 12-strong under-17 squad that will be heading to Guernsey at the end of the month.

The Manx squad will be taking part in the ICC Under-19 Men's 50-over Division Two World Cup Europe Qualifiers.

The islanders are part of the tournament’s group two alongside Sweden, Italy and Switzerland.

After flying to Guernsey on July 22, the Isle of Man begin their campaign against Sweden on July 24, before taking on the Swiss on July 25.

The Manxies’ final group game is against Italy on July 27 before the semi-finals and play-offs on July 28 and July 30.

All matches will be live streamed online at www.icc.tv

Isle of Man squad: Aaron Chadwick, Thomas Clague, Matthew Cope, Samson Curtis, Finlo Dealtry, Dylan Howard, Theo Kiernan, Adi Malikireddy (captain), James Osbourn, William Osbourn, Ollie Quinn and Joel Williams.

Guernsey Qualifier

ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup

Isle of Man Fixture Schedule • Division 2 Europe Group Stage & Play-offs

Group Stage Fixtures

Wed 24 July
Match 01 Sweden v Isle of Man
KGV
Thu 25 July
Match 02 Switzerland v Isle of Man
Port Soif
Sat 27 July
Match 03 Isle of Man v Italy
KGV

Knockout & Placement Stage

Sun 28 July
Knockout Tournament Semi-Finals
TBC / Guernsey
Tue 30 July
Placement Final Standings / Play-offs
TBC / Guernsey
● LIVE All matches will be streamed live online.
www.icc.tv