Glowing tributes have been paid to a sporting all-rounder from the south of the island who sadly died last week.
David ‘Rads’ Quayle passed away at the age of 58 on Thursday morning at Silverdale Care Home, after a life dedicated to several sports including hockey, cricket, crown green bowls and football. He had also undertaken the Parish Walk several times.
The Manx Hockey Association led the numerous tributes which have appeared on social media over the weekend.
An MHA spokesperson said: ‘Rads was an influential person within Manx hockey, he not only played hockey for Castletown Hockey Club - he was also an umpire and held several roles within the MHA.
‘He was fixtures secretary for many years and then took over the chairman role from Gary Corkhill.
‘He was awarded the Major Crellin Award in the 2006/2007 season for his services to Manx hockey.
‘Our condolences and thoughts are with his family and friends at this very difficult time.’
His club Castletown Hockey Club described him as a ‘true Castletown legend’, adding: ‘Rads dedicated so much of his life to hockey and to our club both on and off the pitch.
‘He served as club chairman, proudly captained the men’s C and Cosney. His commitment, knowledge and willingness to give his time helped shape the club for many years.
‘More than the roles he held, Rads will be remembered as a familiar face around the hockey community, someone who gave his time generously and cared deeply about the sport and the people involved in it.
‘Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with all of his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. Rest in peace, Rads. You will be greatly missed.’
Rads was a keen cricketer from a young age and became an umpire when he stopped playing, often arriving to fixtures on the bus.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Cricket Association said: ‘The Association is saddened to have learned of the passing of David ‘Rads’ Quayle.
‘As a young man David spent every available moment of the summer playing cricket. Initially with Ronaldsway, then Malew, Castletown and Crosby Cricket Club.
‘If he could David would play cricket seven days a week and some weeks he did.
‘For several seasons David took more wickets than anyone else and was a constant presence and supporter of Manx cricket.
‘David continued to make a contribution to Manx cricket by acting as an umpire after he finished playing. Our thoughts and condolences are with all of his family and friends at this difficult time.’
A lifelong Liverpool fan, David was chairman of Castletown MFC between 2006 and 2008.
A spokesperson for the football club said: ‘Rads was a well-known face throughout the Town and will be sadly missed by many.’
Other online tributes included some from team-mates and opponents. One read: ‘A lovely genuine chap who loved the game through and through. Heart of gold. He always gave 100%.’ While another said: ‘A wholehearted cricketer, David was good to work with as an umpiring colleague too. Very sad to hear of his passing.’
Former Isle of Man Newspapers hockey correspondent James Russell concluded: ‘The world needs characters like Rads. He shall be greatly missed, and doubtless provide fond memories discussed in pub conversations for many, many years to come.’
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