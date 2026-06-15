The Marylebone Cricket Club makes it annual tour to the island this week.
The MCC was founded in 1787 and has been touring the island since at least the late 1920s.
This week’s trip kicks off on Thursday with a game against traditional opponents King William’s College in Castletown.
That match will start at 11.30am.
On Friday the Lord’s outfit face two further fixtures on Friday against Isle of Man Cricket Association XIs.
First up the MCC will take on an Isle of Man Development XI in a Twenty20 game at 1.30pm.
This will be followed at 6.15pm with another T20 game against an Isle of Man XI.
Both these games take place at Cronkbourne Cricket Club’s Tromode ground. Spectators are welcome. Tea and coffee will be available and the club’s bar will be open from 5.30pm.
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