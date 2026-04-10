Former England international cricketer Graeme Swann is to be the guest speaker at Cronkbourne Cricket Club’s end-of-season dinner later this year, which forms part of the Tromode outfit’s 150th anniversary celebrations.
The ex-ECB Cricketer of the Year featured in 60 tests for England across a five-year spell, plus 79 one-day internationals and many more T20 contests, playing a key role in the 2009 and 2011 Ashes triumphs.
As well as helping England win the 2010 ICC T20 World Cup, Swann also enjoyed a lengthy domestic career, featuring prominently for home county Northamptonshire and Nottinghamshire.
Cronkbourne’s end-of-season do will take place on Saturday, September 12 at Woodbourne House in Douglas from 7pm.
Tickets are now on sale at £75 per person and tables will seat 10.
Activities for juniors will also take place earlier in the day from 2pm at its Tromode venue.
A club spokesperson added: ‘On the night we will also be raising money for the club as well as for Hospice and Rebecca House.
‘I'm sure that many of you will unfortunately have had interactions with both of these amazing charities over the years and as you will have seen from recent media they are very much in need of public support.
‘We do therefore hope to be able to raise some money on the night for them and this will include a raffle as well as heads and tails. Alongside the usual awards, there will be a DJ for those who wish to dance.’
If anyone is interested in providing sponsorship for the evening, they should contact the club either via Facebook or by visiting www.cronkbourne.org.im
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