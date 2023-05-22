Isle of Man Cricket Association’s long form action took a break over the weekend, with attention turning to the shorter form Tinker and Blincoe knockout cups.
Each team faces 10 and 20 overs to determine the result. Cronkbourne’s first team enjoyed a comprehensive win against Valkyres by an innings.
After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Valkyres were unable to bat the full 10 overs after being bowled out for only 50 in their first innings, with Nathan Williams doing the damage for Cronkbourne with four wickets for 10 runs from his opening two overs.
Cronkbourne’s opening batsmen Adam McAuley and Nathan Knights were in destructive form in an unbroken partnership of 169 that saw them each face 30 balls.
While McCauley hit 62, Knights reached a century (102), including 12 sixes.
Although Valkyres showed greater resilience in the second innings with 117, Cronkbourne were not required to bat again.
It was altogether a more competitive affair at Ballafletcher, where Finch Hill hosted Ramsey.
The northerners elected to bat first and, when Finch Hill restricted them to 66 and built a first lead of 46 - largely thanks to wicket keeper Christian Webster’s quickfire 48 from only 18 balls - the game appeared to be heading for an early finish.
Ramsey reached 117 in their second innings, with David Andrews top scoring for them with 39, leaving Finch Hill chasing 182.
Finch Hill were in trouble after losing their first five wickets for only 28 runs but brothers Spencer and Fraser Clarke combined in an unbeaten partnership of 46 to reach the target with almost 10 overs to spare.
Cronkbourne’s second team travelled to Mullen-e-Cloie to face Peel & St Johns’ first team and, although the fixture was a mismatch on paper, Cronkbourne achieved respectability despite an innings loss.
Their first innings saw them post a decent 72 for the loss of three wickets. But in reply Peel opening bat Ollie Webster hit 85 from only 33 balls which effectively decided the match.
Cronkbourne’s second innings saw them bowled out for 63, leaving them an innings and 12 runs short.
In the fourth of the quarter-finals, Castletown conceded their match, allowing Crosby an uncontested run into the semi-finals.
In the Blincoe Cup, for second and third teams, Cronkbourne’s Stuart Clague top scored in both of his teams innings with 60 and 45.
But his performance was ultimately in vain as Peel & St John’s triumphed, with Tim Evans hitting a match-winning 54 in his side’s opening innings.
Martyn Oates hit a century in Crosby’s 48-run win against Ramsey, which Crosby only required to bat once.
The semi-final line up was completed after Union Mills conceded against Valkyres’ second team and Finch Hill conceded to Castletown in the other fixture.