Island cricketer Lucy Barnett was picked to play for Herefordshire at the weekend in Division Two of the Vitality Blast Women's League Three.
Barnett, who is in the island squad to face the MCC later this week, played for the county’s new women’s team against Shropshire at Eastnor on Sunday.
After a six-wicket win over Lincolnshire earlier this month, Herefordshire played their first home games of the campaign with two T20 matches against the Salop side that currently tops the table.
In her first appearances for the county, opener Lucy top scored with 14 off 11 balls and took one wicket for 27 runs in game one as Shropshire won by eight wickets.
In game two, the Manxwoman scored an excellent 86 off 60 balls including 15 fours, but it wasn’t enough as her side fell 65 runs shut in their chase of Shropshire’s 213.
Aside from playing for Herefordshire, Lucy will also play for Warwickshire’s development and u18s sides this summer.
