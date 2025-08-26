Crosby will play in next year’s European Cricket League after they triumphed in Sunday’s T10 finals day at Mullen-e-Cloie.
In the day’s first quarter-final, Crosby beat Valkyres by five wickets.
After winning the toss, the Marown side put Valkyres into bat, the latter side finishing on 84/7 from their 10 overs.
Mohammed Ziauddin top scored with 23, while George Newton and Chris Langford both claimed two wickets.
Recent Tinker Cup winners Peel and St John’s booked their place in the final with an 81-run over Cronkbourne.
The Tromode outfit won the toss and elected to field, a decision the westerners soon made them regret as opener Ollie Webster smashed 126 from 36 balls.
Despite losing three wickets the Saints finished on 170. Cronkbourne struggled to get going in reply and finished on 89 from their 10 overs with captain Matthew Ansell top scorer on 30.
Crosby sealed their place in the final with a eight-wicket win over Cronkbourne.
The latter side batted first posting a score of 101 in which Josh Clough hit 43.
Joe Burrows was the pick of the Crosby bowlers, picking up four wickets for the loss of only 25 runs.
Rich Tarr starred in the reply, hitting 69 as Crosby reached their target with only eight balls to spare.
This meant that the two clubs who have represented the island in the European competition would go head-to-head in the final.
Batting first, Peel posted 134-6 with Eddie Beard top scoring with 43 from 19 balls.
Langford, Newton and Tarr picking up two wickets each.
An impressive 73 from 25 balls from captain Carl Hartmann, 29 not out from Harry Newton and 28 not out from Burrows saw Crosby to victory with only five balls remaining in a tense finish.
- Cronkbourne won the T20 Premier League on Saturday with victory in the final round of competition.
Three teams went into weekend’s matches with a chance of winning the league.
The Tromode side, however, wrapped up the silverware with a nine-wicket win over Crosby.
The latter outfit, who also had a chance of winning the division, were all out for 108.
Cronkbourne only lost one wicket in reply, with Radhakrishnan and Clough top scoring with 45 and 39 as they reached their target inside the 12th over.
Peel and St John’s finished runners up after a 10-ticket victory over Finch Hill.
The Finches were bowled out for 113, Christian Webster top scoring with 52.
Opener Ollie Webster and Eddie Beard knocked off the target in the ninth over.
Valkyres won the T20 Division One and Two titles earning promotion for both sides next season.
After a number of very close encounters with Ramsey firsts, including a tie during the season, Valkyres first team finished top from the northerners on nett run rate.
Muhammad Salman led the way for the side with the bat and ball with 302 runs and eight wickets.
The second XI finished top of their division with 10 wins and only one loss over the season.
Michael Lowe (238) and Zawar Hussain (215) top scored and Hameed Sulthan (11), Zawar Hussain and Abdul Khan (10) were the leading wicket takers.
