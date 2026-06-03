There will be no sidecar racing at next month’s Southern 100.
Organisers confirmed on Thursday afternoon that, following a review, they had made the decision to follow the example of the TT and temporarily exclude the class from the Billown event amid safety concerns.
The statement read: ‘Following the recent decision by the TT to suspend the class for 2026, the clerk of the course and senior technical officials have spent the last week evaluating whether safe, robust, and enforceable regulatory modifications could be introduced via an event bulletin for the Billown Course.
‘Input from the ACU compliance structure and leading competitors highlighted that the complex aerodynamic and technical questions currently facing the prototype class cannot be responsibly resolved within the short five-week timeframe available before our event.
‘As a club, our absolute priority must always be the safety of our competitors, marshals, officials and spectators.
‘In light of the current uncertainties surrounding the stability of modern sidecar designs under certain racing conditions, the club believes that running the class without a definitive, expert-led technical review would introduce an unacceptable level of risk.
‘The Southern 100 Club is deeply saddened to have to make this decision. Sidecars have been an integral, spectacular part of the "Friendly Races" for decades, and we share the profound disappointment that will be felt by the teams, drivers, passengers and fans.’
‘However, this is a temporary pause to safeguard the long-term future of the category. The Southern 100 Club remains fully committed to sidecar racing and will actively participate in the upcoming wider consultation process alongside the TT organiser, promoter and industry experts to ensure the class can return to the Billown Course safely in 2027.’