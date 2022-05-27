Peel and St John’s on top in heavyweight Tinker Cup clash

The opening round of Isle of Man Cricket Association’s Tinker Cup took place at the weekend,

This competition features limited 10 and 20-over format matches where teams play two innings each per game.

The main game of the day on Saturday saw heavyweights Crosby and Peel & St John’s face each other in a high-scoring affair at Marown.

After winning the toss, Crosby elected to field which they probably regretted when openers Ollie Webster and Phil Littlejohns smashed 92.

Webster’s unbeaten 54 came from only 29 balls while Litltejohns’ 55 came from only 23 balls and included five sixes in a total of 140 from their 10 overs. In reply, Crosby hit 93 from their opening 10, with Richard Tarr top scoring with an unbeaten 40 but a deficit of 47 was significant.

Crosby’s second 20-over innings represented a great effort when reaching 203, with 44 from wicket keeper Carl Hartmann and a rapid 68 from Joe Burrows from only 33 balls.But with Peel hitting 179, which included 79 from 44 balls from Webster, the first innings deficit proved decisive.

The opening innings in the game between Cronkbourne and Valkyres also determined the result.

Nathan Knights’ 69 runs, including six sixes, from only 23 balls saw Cronkbourne post 150 from their opening 10-over spell, including a century partnership with opener Adam McCauley and a rapid 32 from Josh Clough from only 17 balls.

Valkyres’ first innings saw them reach 76 from 10 overs and, when their second innings only saw them add a further 90 to the target with Theo Helfrich and Carl Wagstaffe picking up three wickets each, it was left to Knights and McAuley to knock off the 20-run target in the second over for a 10-wicket win.

In the third game of the day, Castletown hosted Ramsey at King William’s College.

After winning the toss and electing to field, Castletown restricted Ramsey to only 59 in the first 10 overs of the match but then were themselves held to only 69 in the second.