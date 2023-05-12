Premier League champions Peel & St John’s are the only team unbeaten following their home win against last season’s runners-up Crosby.
There were also home wins for Valkyres and Cronkbourne against Castletown and Ramsey respectively in what was the second weekend of the new season.
At Mullen-e-Cloie, after winning the toss and electing to field, Crosby restricted Peel & St John’s to 251 for nine of their 40 overs.
Peel’s opening batsman, skipper Ollie Webster and Eddie Beard, put on 76 for the first wicket before Beard became the first of Ed Walker’s three wickets.
Webster extended the total to 110 with Peter Lewis before falling to Joe Burrows. Although Lewis reached his half century, Chris Langford weighed in with three wickets to keep the run rate in check, Peel & St John’s eventually set Crosby a target of 252.
The Crosby run chase got off to the worst possible start with the first wickets – Jamie Brown, Martyn Oates and wicket keeper Carl Hartmann – falling with only eight on the board.
Henry Telford steadied the innings with 23 and skipper Chris Langford made the score respectable with 79 from only 78 balls including nine fours and three sixes but when he was ninth man out the game was over and Crosby eventually fell 66 runs short of the target.
Brendan Bennett and Russ Miller both picked up three wickets in what proved to be a decisive Peel & St John’s win.
Valkyres’ opening batsman Zawar Hussain and Muhammad Salman added 55 for the opening wicket, before Hussain was the first of Will Wiseman’s two wickets.
The Castletown youngster also had Salman caught by Cameron Roome but not before he’d added another half century to the runs in partnership with Hemanth Vyath.
This only brought wicket keeper Shahid Rafique to the crease and he hit an impressive 80 from only 48 balls with 13 boundaries including two sixes in an imposing 305 target for Castletown.
In reply Castletown veterans Paul Osbourn, playing in the same team as his sons Will and James, and Jeff Butler built a partnership of 91 for the ninth wicket after Castletown had collapsed to 38 for eight. Butler eventually reached 41 and Osbourn was the last man out for 56.
Hameed Sulthan did most of the damage, picking up six wickets for only 15 runs.
A low-scoring affair at Tromode saw Cronkbourne enjoy a comfortable home win against Ramsey. After winning the toss and inviting the northerners in to bat, Cronkbourne restricted them to only 88.
Matt Anstell picked up four wickets for 20 runs with only with only Robin Pooley (15) and Grant Atchison (23) reaching double figures. Cronkbourne openers Nathan Knights and Adam McCauley posted 80 for the opening wicket and although Knights was out for 43, Cronkbourne reached the target for the loss of only one wicket.
In Division One, Cronkbourne beat Crosby by 25 runs despite a half century from Sam Bowers, with Juan Domingo picking up four wickets.
Finch Hill’s Frazer Clarke picked up seven wickets and Sam Barnett hit an explosive 82 from only 28 balls in their 10-wicket win over Ramsey.