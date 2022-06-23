Peel & St John’s continue to set the pace at top of Premier League

Isle of Man cricket team play visiting club MCC at Cronkbourne - the day’s games were hampered by rain showers. Full report in the Manx Independent ( Dave Kneale/Isle of Man Newspapers )

Peel & St John’s continue to set the pace in cricket’s Premier League with a comfortable seven wicket win against Castletown on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Crosby also enjoyed a straightforward home win against Ramsey.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Castletown reached 166 from their allotted 40 overs, which included an opening stand of 90 between father and son Jaco and Dollin Jansen before Dollin was out for 32.

Jaco was top scorer with 54 but, when he was out with the score on 111, the innings petered out with only Nick Hatton’s run-a-ball 26 providing any real momentum.

In reply, opener Ollie Webster hit 86 from only 48 balls, which included 11 fours and 4 sixes and Peel/St John’s reached the Castletown total in 16 overs.

Crosby kept up the chase with an eight wicket win against Ramsey at Marown.

Ramsey won the toss and decided to bat, but with opener Ben Bennett-Naish top scoring with only 16, Ramsey’s score of 77 all out was never going to be enough against a strong Crosby batting line up.

Sam Bowers was the pick of the home team’s bowlers. Picking up two wickets for only nine runs from a miserly spell of six overs while Richard Tarr also picked up three wickets late in the innings.

Although Ramsey picked up a couple of wickets, opener George Burrows unbeaten 58 from only 22 balls saw Crosby reach the target in seven overs.

Cronkbourne were the highest scorers of the weekend, reaching 314 for the loss of only three wickets in their home win against Finch Hill.

Adam McAuley hit the only century of the weekend in the Premier League with an unbeaten 139 from 115 balls including 14 fours with support from Josh Clough (72) and Carl Wagstaffe (56).

Indrakumar Gandu led the Finch Hill reply with an unbeaten 48 and he and Frazer Clarke (41) added 73 for the fifth wicket, but with Matt Ansell picking up four wickets for only 19 runs in a decisive spell, Finch Hill were always well behind the run rate.