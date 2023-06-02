Peel and St John’s maintained their lead at the top of Isle of Man Cricket Association’s Premier League with a resounding win against Cronkbourne at Tromode.
Cronkbourne won the toss and elected to field and Matt Ansell captured the important wicket of fellow Isle of Man team-mate Ollie Webster with the score on 35.
Peel and St John’s added only 14 further runs before fellow opener Eddie Beard was back in the pavilion.
Peter Lewis and Neil Jacobs built a half-century partnership, which went some way to repairing the innings and they eventually set a target of 240.
But Cronkbourne were never in the hunt. Russ Miller picked up the important wicket of opener Ansell and eventually finished with a five-wicket haul as Cronkbourne fell 161 runs short.
Crosby kept up the pressure on Peel at the top with a comfortable win against Valkyres. The latter won the toss and elected to bat, managing to reach 236 for the loss of only four wickets.
Ubaid Khan was the top scorer with 63 which included a 70-run partnership with Wasim Khan, but an explosive inning from George Burrows of 101 from only 61 balls saw Crosby comfortably reach the target with 15 overs to spare.