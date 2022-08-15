PSJ complete unbeaten Premier League season
Although Peel and St John’s clinched the title the previous weekend, there was still a final full round of fixtures to complete in the Premier League on Saturday.
The matches saw PSJ round off an unbeaten season with a home win against Valkyres, while Crosby confirmed the runner-up position with victory at Finch Hill and Cronkbourne enjoyed an away win against Castletown.
After winning the toss and choosing to bat, Peel and St John’s got off to a good start with openers Akkie Van Den Berg and Charlie Beard putting on 49 for the first wicket.
But Santhosh Viswanadham succeeded in getting both out and eventually finished with four wickets in a strong spell of bowling.
Although Jamie Moffatt and Simon Beard added 31 and 35 respectively, Peel were heading for a below-par score, with some of their main batsmen batting down the order and at one stage were 156 for 6.
That was before the intervention of Eddie Beard who added 49 runs from only 28 balls in partnership with Kieran Cawte whose run-a-ball 21 added momentum to the late order.
Peel and St John’s were eventually out for 235 in the 36th over, which gave Valkyres the chance of an unlikely scalp.
But the latter got off to the worst possible start, losing opener Muhammad Salman to the first ball of the innings, with Wasim Khan also going in the first over which was bowled by Van Den Berg.
At one stage Valkyres were 113 for 6 but Hemanth Vyas rebuilt the innings with 58 from 45 balls before being forced to retire with an injury.
The Valkyres’ tail made a valiant effort to reach the target with 41 from skipper Arun Mahalingham and 33 from number nine batsman Santosh Viswanadaham, but the damage had been done with the early wickets and they fell 35 runs short of the target.
Crosby enjoyed a 157-run win against bottom club Finch Hill, with all of their top six batsmen making runs. Tom Lothian and Chris Langford were joint top scorers with 58 in a daunting total of 305 for nine from their 40 overs.
Finch Hill’s Joshua Kewley was the pick of the home side’s bowlers with three wickets.
Finch Hill wicket keeper Christian Webster - fresh from his exploits in Guernsey in the Under-19 World Cup Qualifying tournament in Guernsey (see above) - hit 42 from only 30 balls, but Chris Langford’s three wickets ripped the heart out of Finch Hill’s batting and they eventually were all out for 148.
Jaco Jansen hit an impressive century for a young Castletown side featuring only two senior players, but the southerners were all out for 193 with Adam McAuley picking up three wickets.
McAuley and Nathan Knights put on 99 for the opening Cronkbourne wicket. Although Knights was out for 65 from only 30 balls, McAuley finished unbeaten on 63 in partnership with Josh Clough who hit 46 not out.
With the league positions already finalised, the last match of the season will see Valkyres face Castletown on Saturday, August 27.
SIMON CRELLIN
