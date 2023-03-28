Members of Grays-sponsored Peel and St John’s Cricket Club will benefit from a new Astroturf wicket and large storage container thanks to a substantial grant of £14,000 from the Manx Lottery Trust.
The club, based at Mullen-e-Cloie in St John’s, has a thriving membership which has risen significantly in recent years.
In conjunction with Isle of Man Cricket Association, it currently runs a scheme for children aged 3-6 called CricKids and has an ever-increasing membership at under-nine, u11 and u13 age groups.
In fact, in the last three years, the junior membership of the club has grown by 200 percent. The club also has a growing link with Peel Clothworkers Primary School, demonstrating a long-term commitment to developing young cricketers.
Peter Lewis, junior development officer and senior committee member, said: ‘The wicket is used daily throughout the summer and had succumbed to unavoidable wear and tear, especially with the increase in members.
‘The freight container, which is essential for storing all playing, training and maintenance equipment, was at the ground for more than 20 years, so was in desperate need of a replacement.
‘This grant will make a huge difference to all involved at the club, as it will allow our current members to enjoy the improved facilities and hopefully encourage further new members of all ages.
‘We, as a club, were unable to raise this significant sum, so are beyond appreciative of Manx Lottery Trust’s support.’
Stephen Turner, Manx Lottery Trust chairman, said: ‘We are thrilled to provide Mullen-e-Cloie with the support needed to upgrade its cricket facilities. It is great to see so many people, particularly the younger generations, getting involved and enjoying the sport.’
This grant is from Manx Lottery Trust’s Community Awards Programme. Manx Lottery Trust has been delegated to distribute money from the National Lottery Community Fund.
