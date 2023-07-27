Isle of Man Cricket has announced its 12-strong women’s national team for the forthcoming Austria bilateral series.
The fixtures will take place on Monday and Tuesday (July 31-August 1) next week before the players then travel to Bucharest, Romania to compete in the Women’s Continental Cup.
The squad for Austria consists of Alanya Thorpe – who captains the national team for the first time – joined by Lucy Barnett, Kim Carney, Ellan Cleator, Caitlin Henery, Jo Hicks, Andrea Littlejohns, Emma Miller, Danielle Murphy, Bliss Murtagh, Catherine Perry and Bekkie Webster.
The same squad will then be joined in Bucharest by Finnola Martin and Jasmin Pullen for the cup competition which will see the Manx team face hosts Romania, Malta and Greece on between August 4-6.
Henery, Miller and Murtagh will all be making their debuts for the Manx national women’s side.
The seven completed T20 internationals in the upcoming bilateral series in Austria and Continental Cup in Romania will achieve an ICC T20 international ranking for the Isle of Man women’s team.
l To follow the team’s progress in Romania, head to https://www.espncricinfo.com/series/women-s-continental-cup-2023-1387931