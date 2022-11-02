Women’s side to make international debut in Spain
Isle of Man Cricket Association has named its women’s team for the T20I multi-nation tournament in Spain.
The 15-strong squad will be travelling to Desert Springs next Thursday, November 10 where they will play a minimum of four T20 internationals against Sweden, Norway, Italy and Spain from Friday until Monday.
The island team is as follows: Clare Crowe (captain), Lucy Barnett, Kira Buchan, Kim Carney, Ellan Cleator, Becky Corkish, Jo Hicks, Andrea Littlejohns, Finnola Martin, Danielle Murphy, Rachel Overman, Catherine Perry, Jasmin Pullen, Alanya Thorpe and Becky Webster.
This is a really exciting time for the squad and the IoMCA as the Isle of Man will be making its international debut at Desert Springs.
The tournament will be live-streamed so people will be able to watch from the island (the link for which will be posted on Isle of Man Cricket Association’s Facebook page.
