Cronkbourne Cricket Club has secured a sponsorship deal with Nedbank Private Wealth.
The partnership will see the wealth manager and private bank’s company logo adorn the playing shirts of all the club’s senior and junior teams, as well as in-ground advertising for the Tromode-based club.
While Cronkbourne’s senior men’s teams play in the Premier League, Division One and Division Two, the club also has a rapidly expanding junior section along with a women and girls team.
Club chair Kathryn Clough spoke of Cronkbourne CC’s delight at the deal: ‘We are hugely excited to be announcing our partnership with Nedbank Private Wealth and are delighted to welcome them as a new partner to the Cronkbourne family.
‘The costs of running a community club such as ours means the need for link-ups like these is becoming ever more important and I’d like to thank Andrew Halsall, James Simpson and the team at Nedbank Private Wealth for their support and look forward to seeing them over the course of the season.’
After handing over the new kits to the men’s first team at the club’s Tromode ground recently, Halsall, head of private banking in the Isle of Man, said: ‘Cronkbourne Cricket Club has long been a staple of the island’s cricketing scene and is a club which plays a key part in the community, providing grass roots sport to young people, opportunities for senior players, as well as a commitment to diversity.
‘We are proud to support the team and look forward to supporting the club in its endeavours both on and off the pitch as it continues to thrive over the coming years and beyond.’