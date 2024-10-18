Crosby Cricket Club celebrated a successful season with its annual awards ceremony, held at the Crosby Hotel on Sunday, October 6.
The club, which has been a cornerstone of local cricket since its founding in 1946, plays home matches at the Marown Memorial Playing Fields.
This year marked another high point in the club’s history, with their A team securing two major titles: the Tinker Cup, after defeating Finch Hill in Crosby, and the T-20 Weekend Premier.
Crosby also had two players, Carl Hartmann and Chris Langford, represent the Isle of Man at the European Cricket T10 Championship’s Challenger Division in Malaga last month.
The awards night recognised both team achievements and standout individual performances.
Individual performances of the season included:
- George Newton's impressive 5/54 against Peel's 1st team.
- Ian Larson’s stellar 4 wickets for 1 run against Castletown 1st team.
- Adi Reddy's remarkable hat trick against Castletown 2nd team.
- Mikey Callister’s 101 not out from 68 balls in a Wednesday T20 match against Cronkbourne 3rd team.
- Martyn Oates’ 106 runs off 115 balls against Finch Hill 1st team in a Saturday game.
- Carl Hartmann's outstanding 152 not out from 65 balls in a T20 match against Ramsey 1st team.
The club also recognised up-and-coming talent, with Lance Hall winning the Most Improved/Newcomer award and Adi Reddy taking home the U15 Player of the Year award.
Other notable winners included:
- Ladies Team Player of the Year: Faye Cubbon
- C Team Player: Mikey Callister
- B Team Mid-week Player: Giles Scott
- B Team Weekend Player: Sam Ford
- A Team Mid-week Player: Chris Langford
- A Team Weekend Player: Martyn Oates
The club’s top honours went to Joe Humphrey for Best Bowler (30 wickets) and Carl Hartmann for Best Batsman (679 runs).
The Clubman of the Year award was presented to Jamie Brown for his contributions both on and off the field.
With another successful season under their belts, a strong blend of youth, ladies, and men's teams, and the upcoming addition of new cricket nets, Crosby Cricket Club is eager to build on its proud tradition in 2025.