Cross and Mihailovits are skeet supremos

Two men stood out during a busy weekend of English skeet action at Ayre Clay Target Club.

Paul Mihailovits hit 184 out of 200 targets over two days to emerge as a clear winner of a 100-bird selection shoot and finish runner-up in the 2022 Manx Championship.

This while Michael Cross notched rounds of 23, 23, 24 and 23 to gain the honour of being crowned island champion.

Cross was two clear of the Hungarian marksman, with Rachael Bowen-Matthews completing the top three to become island women’s champion.

The junior honour went to Zac Bellhouse who outlined why he’s one to watch with a fine 83.

Results, selection shoot: 1, Paul Mihailovits 93; 2, Dave Corlett 86; 3=, Rachael Bowen-Matthews and Bob Corlett 85.

Manx Championship 1, Michael Cross 93; 2, Paul Mihailovits 91; 3, Rachael Bowen-Matthews 90; 4, Arthur Hayes 89; 5, Dave Corlett 87; 6, Jeff Corkill 86.

The Manx Petroleum Trophy is up for grabs this Sunday (June 19) as part of the latest English Sporting selection shoot.

Entries cut-off is 10am.