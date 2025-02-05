The fourth and final round of the Group Eleven Cross-Country League takes place this Sunday.
The series finale is hosted by Western AC and will take place at QEII High School in Peel.
All are welcome - the minimum age for the under-nine race is seven on the day of the race.
A minimum of three rounds must be completed to count for the league; if all four rounds are completed the best three results count.
The under-nine and u11 races use the school field only. The races for all ages from u13 upwards also use the school field but then take the runners onto adjacent farmland which is undulating with some short sharp ups and downs. Each full lap takes the runners back round the school field.
Strictly no dogs are allowed on any part of the course and spectators are asked to keep the course clear during the races.
If you have not yet competed in the series, enter online by midnight on Friday (February 7) at https://manxfellrunners.org/iom-xc-20245-pre-entry
There are no entries on the day. Any runners who have not already paid for this round need to do so by bank transfer (details on the entry form), or by cash or by cheque payable to ‘IoM Athletics Association’ at the school between midday and 1pm on race day.
If you have already entered and paid for the series and have your race number, there is no need to attend the registration desk, just go to the startline five minutes before your race wearing your number to the front.
Anyone who has lost their number and need a replacement (for a £2 charge), this can be collected from the registration desk.
If you have not yet competed in the series and have not picked up your race number you can collect it from the desk at the school between midday and 1pm on race day.
DAVID GRIFFITHS