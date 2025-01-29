Hospice Isle of Man will hold its inaugural half-marathon in the north of the island in March.
Sponsored by Flutter International, the event takes place on Sunday, March 23 at 9am.
This course is a brand-new flat, fast course which starts and finishes in Ramsey town centre, being held along closed roads throughout the entire race.
Whether a novice runner or someone more experienced looking to better a time, the event is open to runners of all abilities.
Entry to the half-marathon costs £45, with a £5 discount offered to members of Isle of Man/UK-affiliated running or athletics clubs. All participants are eligible for a free branded half-marathon t-shirt.
Hospice IoM is also providing a training plan created by the Isle of Man Athletics development officer and Commonwealth Games athlete Ollie Lockley to help runners achieve a sub two-hour time in the half-marathon.