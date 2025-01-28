Isle of Man Athletics has launched a fundraising appeal to help send a team to this summer's Island Games in Orkney.
A JustGiving page has been set up with the aim of raising £10,000 to aid the team competing at the 20th edition of Games which run from July 12 to 18.
Athletics is one of 12 sports forming part of the biennial event which is taking part in the northern Scottish island group for the first time.
IoMA hopes to send a strong team covering the majority of athletics disciplines involved.
Athletics correspondent David Griffiths said: ‘After a very successful week in Guernsey in 2023, many of the debutants there have progressed greatly since and will be strong challengers for medals and titles in Orkney.
‘With a number of established athletes to provide proven experience and quality, and the emergence of more excellent youngsters, the team that is selected this year can be confident of a lot of success as we renew our long-time rivalry with islands such as Guernsey, Jersey, Isle of Wight, Gotland, Cayman Islands and others.’
Athletics team manager Petra Atchison added: ‘One of the main challenges facing any team travelling to the Games is the cost, and despite fundraising efforts, sponsorship and generous support from Isle of Man Government, the cost to each athlete remains very testing.
‘If you feel able to help support our athletes financially, and to help them achieve the success that we believe the team will deliver, we would be tremendously grateful.
‘The Isle of Man is the most successful island in athletics in the history of the Island Games, and with your support we aim to keep it that way.
‘As team manager for this squad, I am immensely proud of what they have achieved and what will be achieved in the next few years.’