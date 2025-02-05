Isle of Man cyclist Matt Bostock is set to compete in the 2025 National Track Championships in Manchester later this month.
The 27-year-old has been selected to ride for Tekkerz CC at the event which will be held between Friday to Sunday, February 21-23 at the National Cycling Centre.
Bocky is currently without a confirmed team for the 2025 season after his previous team, Ribble Rebellion, folded in the off-season along with British outfit Saint Piran.
But his selection for the nationals hints at the possibility that the Manxman will join Tekkerz on a more permanent basis should the Manchester championships go well.
Bocky enjoyed an excellent season in 2024, winning no fewer than four of the seven rounds in the National Circuit Series on his way to finishing second overall behind Ollie Wood, with who he’ll ride alongside for Tekkerz in Manchester.