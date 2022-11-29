Manx Hockey Association’s 2022-23 Cup, Plate and Bowl finals take centre stage this weekend.
Mixed Cup
Vikings will try to overcome the league results to hold onto the trophy. Both sides will have plenty of players to choose from, having used large squads in previous rounds.
This game will be the showpiece event of the day and one not to be missed, with the finest players in mixed hockey on display.
Mixed Bowl
The Bowl final sees league winners Harlequins taking on the in-form team that finished the strongest in Division One, Southerners.
I am sure this game will be full of goals and may come down to the battle of the goalkeepers and who defends the best at penalty corners.
Southerners had a slower start in the league season but ultimately have a very strong side when everyone is available.
Harlequins have a great showing of fantastic young players coming through and week on week they are becoming more of a cohesive unit.
Mixed Plate
In the Plate - which is made up of teams from Divisions Two and Three - it’s Division Three winners Bacchas Colts against Division Two runners-up Ramsey Ravens.
Neither have played each other this season for obvious reasons so it is a bit of an unknown for both teams.
The match will give Colts a taste of what they will expect in second division next year and will also show how much of a gap or not there is between these two leagues.
It promises to be a jam-packed day of final action down at the NSC with some great talent on show.
FIXTURES
Saturday, December 3:
All games at the NSC
Mixed Plate
11am Ramsey Ravens v Bacchas Colts
Mixed Cup
1pm Vikings A v Bacchas A
Mixed Bowl
3pm Castletown Southerners v Harlequins A