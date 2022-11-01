Cup, Plate and Bowl semi-finals take centre stage this weekend
Attention once again turns to Manx Hockey Association’s knockout competitions this weekend when the semi-finals take place.
Manx Cup
Both Cup semis will be played at the NSC where Vikings take on Celts in the earlier pushback and will be the slight favourites based on current league form, but Celts aren’t to be underestimated with a team that is gelling well together.
In the other last-four clash, Premier League leaders Bacchas take on Ramsey. The northerners could throw up a surprise but, with the depth in Bacchas’ squad, they should take their place in the final if they play well.
Manx Plate
The plate semi-final at QEII is between two teams in Division One who played each other during the week in a rearranged fixture from last Saturday.
As such, Bacchas C and Castletown Southerners will have scouted each other out but there may be a few different personnel in the respective sides for this competition.
Only one point separated the two in the league heading into Wednesday’s meeting, so this weekend’s game should also be a close contest.
Manx Bowl
With Ravens leading the way in Division Two, they will be confident of getting the better of Valkyrs D in the Bowl and a top performance should see them through.
The other game could be a closer affair, with mid-table Cushags playing Division Three leaders Bacchas Colts.
Having seen a few Colts games lately, they have a great team and set up so they will definitely push Cushags.
Under-15s League
Vikings under-15s have had a few weeks off and will want to come back with a bang against Ramsey if they want to remain in the fight for the lead.
Quins versus Bacchas is the other under-15s game and Vikings will hope for a draw from this one. It should be an exciting contest and one not to be missed.
The other game of the day will be the rearranged fixture from last weekend between Vikings E and Ramsey Rookies - as mentioned last week, this should be a thoroughly enjoyable game for both sides.
FIXTURES
Saturday, November 5.
Manx Cup
12.35pm Vikings A v Castletown Celts
@ the NSC
2.05pmRamsey A v Bacchas A
@ the NSC
Manx Plate
12.35pmBacchas C v Castletown Southerners
@ QEII
Manx Bowl
11.05amCastletown Cushags v Bacchas Colts
@ QEII
2.05pmRamsey Ravens v Valkyrs D
@ QEII
Under-15s League
3.35pmHarlequins v Bacchas @ the NSC
11.05am Vikings v Ramsey Rogues
and Rascals @ the NSC
Division Two
12.35pmCastletown Cammags
v Castletown Cushags @ CRHS
