Manx Hockey Association’s 2022-23 men’s and women’s Cup, Plate and Bowl finals took place at the NSC on Friday and Saturday.
On Friday night the Plate competition took place, beginning with the women’s final between Motorworx Valkyrs B vs Athena Healthcare Harlequins A.
The latter started well and were 2-0 up at half-time before proceeding to double that score in the second half to win the final thanks to goals from Ela Blakemore with two, Rachael Middleton and Amelia Lee.
The men’s final was next up and again Harlequins A got off to a good start and led 4-1 at half-time against Valkyrs B.
Continued good play came from man of the match Cory Corkill and goals from the league’s leading goalscorer Ronan Santanoglia saw the latter finish with a hat-trick.
The other goals came from Alfie Swales, Tom Hird, Oryn Blakemore and George Ratcliffe as Quins ran out 7-2 winners. Ali Fappiano grabbed the two consolation goals for Valkyrs after a few chances to keep them in the game were missed.
On Saturday, the Men’s Cup saw Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A beat Canaccord Genuity Vikings A 7-2. Despite the final score, it didn’t start all Bacchas’ way with Vikings going into a 2-1 lead but they couldn’t hang on and Bacchas brought it back to 3-2 before the half-time whistle.
They then carried that momentum into the second half to claim victory to round off the end of the season for them in style.
Scorers for Bacchas were Karl Moore and Jonny Callow with a brace each plus single strikes from Chris Whiting, Andy Whiting and Elliot Reid. Dom Hubble with a well-taken composed goal and Darryl Jago scored for Vikings.
The Women’s Cup final produced the closest contest of the weekend with both J. Qualtrough and Co Ltd Castletown A and Vikings A fighting it out throughout the whole game.
Town took the first goal through Hannah Leece and held the advantage until half-time after a goal was disallowed for Vikings just before the break.
But Vikings equalised with a well-worked goal worked between sisters Kim Carney and Zoe Crowe, with the former firing it home to make it 1-1.
Despite that, Town then went 2-1 up after a clearance didn’t pass out of the D and Town capitalised, only for Vikings to pull another back through Sarah Blackman. It was frantic at all times and Vikings had another goal disallowed, at which point Town took a quick 16 and scored on the break to make it 3-2.
Vikings had a couple of cards and had to hold on before it went 4-2 thanks to a goal from Dulcie Teare, but to their credit Vikings didn’t give up and pulled another back before the end of the game through Katie Errock capitalising on a break down the right-hand side.
With minutes to go Vikings pushed Town all the way but it wasn’t to be and the southerners finished on a high and took the win to celebrate at their dinner on Saturday night.
