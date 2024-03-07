Former Castle Rushen student Patreece Bell is in line to make his third appearance for Ireland under-20 rugby side this evening (Friday).
The 19-year-old prop forward has been named on the bench for Irish youngsters’ U20 Six Nations contest with England in Bath.
The two sides currently sit first and second in the championship standings with three wins from three.
The English, who host tonight’s clash in Somerset, are currently a point ahead by virtue of scoring one more try bonus point than their opponents.
Bell, who played his junior rugby for Southern Nomads, made his first start for the Irish in their previous game against Wales after making his debut off the bench in February’s narrow win over Italy in Cork.
Assistant coach Willie Faloon said: ‘There’s a little bit of rotation. We’ve rotated a few players throughout (the tournament so far) and again, we’re building experience. Again, probably picking guys to do jobs.
‘We’re lucky we have a strong squad this year in regards to the 30, 35 or 40 guys around us.’
The match at the Recreation Ground, which kicks off at 7.15pm, is being shown live on the BBC Sport website and on the BBC’s iPlayer.