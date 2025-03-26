The latest instalment of Media Isle of Man’s football Team of the Week is an FA Cup special after last weekend’s semi-finals.
The last-four of this season’s ECAP-sponsored competition provided plenty of action and drama, with no fewer than 13 goals being scored across the two games, not to mention a penalty shootout.
There’s no doubting who the player of the round was last Saturday as Andy Ball stole the show – and the headlines – in the semi-final clash between Rushen United and Foxdale at Croit Lowey, with the Foxdale shotstopper producing three penalty saves in the shootout to seal his side’s place in the FA Cup final.
Therefore, he unsurprisingly dons the number one jersey in Team of the Week behind a traditional four-man defence.
This backline comprises of Ayre United duo Johnny Shields and Jamie Callister, as well as Rushen United’s Scott Mason and Foxdale’s Jack Smith.
The latter was another to impress at Croit Lowey as he produced a fine display at the back to help Foxdale recover from going three goals down to force extra-time and that memorable shootout.
Mason was the outstanding performer at the back for the Spaniards in that game, continuing his recent run of excellent form which has seen him be named Young Player of the Month.
Callister and Shields were both in the thick of the action for Ayre at Garey Mooar, with Shields returning to the side with an excellent performance at the back while Callister was in his more familiar defensive role – following a stint in midfield – and duly popped up with a dramatic extra-time winner against Union Mills.
Catching the eye for the Millers in that match was Lewis Hicks who was one of the best players on the park during the cup clash, helping the hosts come from 0-2 and 1-3 down to force extra-time before agonisingly coming up short late on.
As such, Hicks takes his place in a three-man Team of the Week midfield alongside Rushen pair Jamie Cadwallader and Charlie Jackson.
The latter worked hard in midfield and looked good on the ball throughout the match at Croit Lowey, while Cadwallader enjoyed a highly impressive game for the southerners and netted two of their goals which had looked set to seal victory until Foxdale staged a late comeback.
One of the stars of that Foxdale comeback was Lee Gale who had another busy game on the right wing for the Billy Goat Park side and grabbed a goal to help the team recover from being three goals down, laying the foundations for Ball’s penalty heroics.
Therefore, Gale takes his place in a three-man Team of the Week attack where he’s joined by Ayre United striker - and his colleague - Shaun Kelly, as well as Union Mills of Luke Booth.
Returning to the side following a busy stint with FC Isle of Man, Booth enjoyed a fine game in attack for the Millers as he got his name on the scoresheet at Garey Mooar, while Kelly was back on song with a typically impressive display for Ayre, starting up front before moving into midfield and performing well in both positions.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Goalkeeper
Andy Ball (Foxdale)
Defence
Johnny Shields (Ayre Utd)
Jamie Callister (Ayre Utd)
Scott Mason (Rushen Utd)
Jack Smith (Foxdale)
Midfield
Jamie Cadwallader (Rushen Utd)
Lewis Hicks (Union Mills)
Charlie Jackson (Rushen)
Attack
Lee Gale (Foxdale)
Shaun Kelly (Ayre Utd)
Luke Booth (Union Mills)