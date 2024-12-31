Ex professional rider Chris Lawless and current pro Adam Kelly teamed up to win the annual Rigid Turkey cycling event at Noble’s Park on Boxing Day.
A field of 40 gathered for the ninth running of the off-road relay race which has become a staple of the festive cycling calendar.
The 2024 edition was particularly muddy, having been postponed from the previous Sunday because of stormy weather.
In the race the early lead was taken up by youngsters Oliver Kennington and Thomas Kirk, but it wasn't long until Andy Bass and Island Games mountain biker Ross Thorley overhauled them, taking advantage of their lenient handicap.
The Noble’s Park course quickly cut up in the drizzly conditions and grip was in short supply on many parts of the circuit.
Midway through the race the faster teams eventually caught up with the front. The winning pair of professional rider Kelly and ex pro Lawless initially had their pace matched by other teams.
But, as the mud got deeper, their thinner cross bike tyres proved decisive.
The best action of the day was in the race for second, with four teams vying for a place on the podium.
Team Bass and Thorley blinked first, with a slow lap by the former putting pay to their chances, then team James Hinchcliffe and Calum Salisbury dropped back after the former lost momentum on an uphill section.
The battle for second was eventually won by youth riders Cameron Hounsell and Daniel Minay, who narrowly pipped brothers Ivan and Alec Sorby.
The female race was won by sister pairing Abi and Poppy Clayton, while the vets race was won by the flying Dave Cain and Ben Corkill from Trevor Kirkwood and Juan Kinley who seemed to have borrowed his bike from the House of Mannin Museum!
Thanks go to all the Manx Viking Wheelers elves for running this great event and to all those who came along to support and collect the course in. All money raised go towards the Orkney Island games cycling team.
Results: 1, Christopher Lawless and Adam Kelly 14 laps; 2, Cameron Hounsell and Daniel Minay 14; 3, Ivan Sorby and Alec Sorby 14; 4, Andy Bass and Ross Thorley 14; 5, James Hinchliffe and Callum Salisbury 14; 6, Orry Lund and Niall Colquitt 13; 7, Tom Broadbent and Ryan Downey 13; 8, David Cain and Ben Corkill 13; 9, Tommy Bass and Thomas Hutchinson 13; 10, Philip Bell-Scott and Chris Bulley 13; 11, Mark Horsthuis and Niall Quiggan 13; 12, Oliver Kennington and Thomas Kirk 13; 13, Trevor Kirkwood and Juan Kinley 12; 14, Darran Leadley and Martino Macchia 12; 15, Abi Clayton, Hugh Osborn and Poppy Clayton 11; 16, Anthony Faid and Michael Faid 11. DSQ - James Kinrade and Ciaran Grimshaw. DNS - Lily-Ann Scott, Zach Jones, Lee Clayton.
ROB SORBY