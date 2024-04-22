Ellan Vannin CC’s Canaccord Sportive takes place this Sunday (April 28) over a new route, in conjunction with Isle of Man Cycle Tours.
The event is in aid of Rebecca House and will consist of a choice of three courses: 40km, 75km and 100km, all starting and finishing at the Nunnery Estate on Old Castletown Road, Douglas.
The longest route will feature more than 2,000 metres of climbing, including one of the toughest hills in the island – the Beast of Glen Maye.
Online entry is £40, (£20 for under-16s), but owing to the sponsorship of Canaccord, plus the patronage of the Nunnery, it is guaranteed that 100% of each entry fee will go directly to Rebecca House.
Entry includes: finisher’s medal, electronic timing, energy bar, cycling bottle, photos on Facebook, a feed station on the route and a refreshment voucher for tea/coffee and cake at the finish.
Enter via the British Cycling website - numbers are capped at 300 participants on a first-come, first-served basis.