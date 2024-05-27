Cycling Club Isle of Man competed in the Rás Tailteann race in Ireland last week.
The team was represented by locals Michael Faid and Mark Horshuis, joined by returning guests Marcus Christie, Cameron Jeffers and Conor McKinnon
Stage one was a mostly flat 147km affair from Tullamore to Kilmallock. The whole team made it home safely, although Christie was forced to change his bike after another rider crashed in front of him and took him down. Thankfully, rider and bike were relatively unscathed.
Stage two proved to be a tough day, with McKinnon crashing out on a steep, technical descent while trying to avoid another rider. He was later discharged from hospital later the same evening.
Christie formed part of an early breakaway during stage four and claimed mountain points on each of the categorised climbs.
After five stages, Jeffers led the way overall by finishing 26th in GC, with Christie 40th, Horsthuis 89th, Faid 114th, but unfortunately McKinnon crashed out on stage two.