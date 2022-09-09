Cycling: Mark Cavendish and Sam Brand riding Slovakia tour
Tuesday 13th September 2022 8:47 am
Mark Cavendish will be back in action for the first time since the Commonwealth Games later today (Tuesday).
Cav will join fellow Manxman Sam Brand on the startline for the 2022 edition of the Tour of Slovakia.
The race begins in the capital, Bratislava, before continuing for five stages, ending in the country’s second city, Košice, this Saturday.
The Manx Missile is riding for Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team, while Brand is in the colours of Team Novo Nordisk.
