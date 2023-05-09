Mark Cavendish suffered a hefty crash during stage two of this year’s Giro d’Italia over the weekend.
The Manx Missile was one of several riders to go down toward’s the end of Sunday’s second stage of the first of this year’s grand tours.
The 202-kilometre route from Teramo to San Salvo was expected to end in a bunch sprint so it was hoped that Cav would be able to compete for the honours and add to his 16 career stages wins in the race to date.
Unfortunately the crash meant that the reigning British National Road Race Champion was unable to contest the sprint. But thankfully – despite initial reports to the contrary – he was able to remount and successfully finish the stage in 107th place.
Onchan resident Ben Swift, riding for INEOS Grenadiers, was further up the field in 64th place.