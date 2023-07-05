In excess of 400 cyclists participated in the Zurich-supported Lighthouses Challenge on Sunday.
For the first time, the event started and ended in Castletown, with the longest route covering 100 miles precisely in a clockwise direction, visiting lighthouses all round the island’s coastline.
A half-distance event of 51 miles took in Port St Mary, the Sound, Port Erin, Peel and Douglas (even catching a glimpse of the Steam Packet’s new flagship en route), before continuing into a strong headwind back to Derbyhaven and Castletown.
A shorter 17-mile quarter-circle event catered for younger riders and families round the south of the island.
Ages of those taking part spanned more than 75 years up to the oldest male at 85.
The event raised money for Isle Listen.