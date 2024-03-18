Ellan Vannin Cycling Club’s Nick Corkill road race takes place over the Bride course this Sunday, starting shortly after 9am from Burmah Road.
Pre-race signing for the Tour of the North will be at Ayre United’s football clubhouse in Andreas.
It will be five laps for the scratch group, four for the others, with the scratch group likely to get away around 9.12, followed five minutes later by the other groups.
In the same area, Ramsey Motor Cycle Club is running its first motocross of the year at West Kimmeragh.
Signing on for this will be from 9am.
The event will cater for all ages, including the youngest novices for a run out on the new small course for Little Kippers (separate to the main course). The cost for the latter is just £10 each.
Practice on the main course will be from around 10.15 for racing at 11.30.