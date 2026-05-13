Island cyclists Ruby Oakes and Matty Bostock recorded impressive results at the Lincoln Grand Prix last weekend.
One of Britain’s oldest one-day races the event ends on the infamous cobbled streets in Michaelgate where Manxman Peter Kennaugh (twice) and Onchan resident Ben Swift have both tasted success in recent years.
Riding for FTP - Fulfil The Potential – Racing, 19-year-old Oakes was part of a 98-strong field that tackled eight laps in the women’s race.
The Peel teenager went into the event on the back of good results in the Women’s CiCLE Classic, the Capernwray Road Race and the East Cleveland Classic in recent weeks.
She maintained that form with another excellent showing, featuring prominently throughout.
After an early break led by several of her former DAS–Hutchinson team-mates, Oakes and several others were able to bridge the gap to the leaders.
She then got into the decisive move, breaking clear with two others and soon opened up a near two-minute gap.
Ruby’s former team-mates Morven Yeoman and Noemie Thomson forged ahead to contest the win, with the former getting the nod, leaving Oakes to battle for third.
The Manx rider looked set to claim the final step on the podium until a late attack from Anna Morris pipped her to the line by a single second, with Oakes ending an excellent fourth.
Not far behind her, fellow local and 360 Cycling rider Nicola Quaye was a fine 20th.
In the men’s contest, Bocky excelled in a field of 145 riders in a four-hour race of attrition.
Despite missing the initial four-man breakaway, Bostock and Adam Lewis (APS Pro Cycling) attacked from the chase group as they hunted down the leaders.
With his RCC Racing team-mate Oliver Wood challenging for victory at the front, Bocky concentrated on the battle for the final step on the podium.
In this end, third place went to Thomas Armstrong ahead of Alexander Foster, leaving the Manxman to complete the top five only 12 seconds adrift of Wood in first place.
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