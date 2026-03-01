Cyclist Becky Storrie was named Isle of Man Sport Ambassador of the Year on Thursday evening.
The 27-year-old from Port Erin competed all over the world last year, including at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Race in Australia and the prestigious Giro d’Italia.
Speaking via video message, the former triathlete said: ‘It's an honour to accept the award. The Isle of Man has always had a way of producing people who work hard, stay grounded and back each other.
‘Even when you're away from the island, you still feel that pull of community and the sense that you represent more than just yourself.
‘I have tried to carry that with me in everything that I do - this award is not just about one person.
‘It reflects the coaches who give their time, the volunteers who make events happen, the families who do the early mornings and late nights, and the people who quietly keep sport moving forward when no-one is watching.
‘I want to make a special mention to Isle of Man Sport Aid. They have supported me and so many others, and they continue to do so year after year.
‘That kind of backing makes a real difference, not just financially, but in belief and opportunity.
‘It's one of the reasons that sport in the island keeps moving forward.
‘To the young athletes coming through, please keep showing up, be patient, stay consistent and do not be afraid to dream big while doing the simple things brilliantly.
‘The island will back you, but ask for help when you need it.
‘There are many people who want to see you succeed, but you must meet it with effort.
‘I am proud to be from the Isle of Man, and I will keep doing my best to represent it with professionalism, humility and a real commitment to giving back.’
