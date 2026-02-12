Former Isle of Man Sportsman of the Year Bevan Rodd has retained his place in the England rugby squad for Saturday’s Six Nations encounter with Scotland.
The ex-Buchan pupil is named on the bench for the second successive week having played the bulk of the second half during the Red Roses’ convincing opening-weekend win over Wales.
The Sale Sharks prop has now picked up 11 caps for England and the 25 year old should add a 12th in the weekend’s Calcutta Cup match at Murrayfield.
That game kicks off at 4.40pm and will be broadcast live on ITV.
Borthwick’s men head into the fixture in rich form - having not lost since their narrow defeat to Ireland in the first round of last year’s tournament - and have since embarked on an impressive 12-game winning streak.
Rodd has been a mainstay for his club side this season, featuring nine times and playing nearly 500 minutes across the Gallagher Premiership and European Champions Cup.
