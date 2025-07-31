Cameron Hounsell struck gold in British Cycling’s National Track Championships at Manchester Velodrome on Wednesday.
The Team RL360 Isle of Man rider won the open youth under-16 Keirin title in a race full of twists and turns, taking advantage of a gap opening towards the finish.
Speaking later he said: ‘It feels pretty good coming from across the water, it means a lot to take the jersey home.
‘It was one of the hardest races I’ve done. I was trying to pick up the pace in the first few laps, adapting to what others were doing. People came over the top and I saw a gap to get out so I knew I had to go and carry on from there.’
Two-wheel sport is in Cameron’s DNA, his father Peter Hounsell raced in the Manx Grand Prix and TT, while grandfather Dougie Jewell won a Sidecar TT with Dave Molyneux in 1998.
