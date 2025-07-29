A strong contingent of seven locals is heading to Mid-Wales this weekend for the World Enduro event at Rhayader.
The list is headed by EnduroGP regulars Jamie McCanney and Jed Etchells, along with former pro-rider and ex-British champion Danny McCanney.
The trio will all be contesting the E1 class, Jamie riding for Paul Edmondson’s team on a Factory 250cc Triumph four-stroke, Jed on a 250cc Fantic four-stroke and Danny on the Apico Racing-supported 300cc Beta two-stroke.
Jack Keenan, Ashley Kelly and Jordan Corkill are being supported by Ramsey Motor Cycle Club.
Keenan, 19, is contesting the Junior J2 class on his 350 Gas Gas. He was all set to ride the 2024 EnduroGP Wales, only to be sidelined after breaking a hand at a British championship event the previous weekend.
Kelly, 29 last week, sat out most of last year after breaking his tib/fib in three places at a local sprint event at Carnagrie.
He is riding a 250 KTM in the National class alongside Jordan Corkill.
The latter, 26, is an all-rounder who can include desert racing to his Palmeras. A long-time link with an American visitor to the TT led to Corkill being invited to ride the four-hour Virginia City GP multi-lapper in Nevada under the arm of AMB Racing of Hollister, California.
He finished 33rd in 2023 and an impressive 16th last year in the Open Pro class out of a total of 600 riders.
Corkill is riding a 450 Honda this weekend, while Jack Collins is the last of the seven local riders at this weekend’s EnduroGP Wales, riding a 350 KTM in the national class alongside Kelly and Corkill.
The event forms rounds seven and eight of the World Enduro Championship.
BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP
Jamie McCanney scored a brace of third places in the latest round of the 2025 ACU British Enduro Championship at Catterick, North Yorkshire recently.
In hot an dry conditions at the British Army training ground, he followed home fellow world championship regulars Antone Magain (Sherco) of Belgium and his own Triumph Racing team-mate Mikael Persson of Finland on both days.
Jack Keenan extended his lead in the expert class, winning both days from Dougie Lampkin’s youngest son Fraiser.
Jack Collins and Orry Millward were 11th and 14th respectively in the Clubman class on day one, while Michael Turner had a very good ride to finish fourth in the over-50s.
On day two, Collins and Millward were eighth and 13th in Clubman, Turner an even better third in the over-50s on his Steve Plaine/Juan Knight supported KTM.
Russell Millward, who normally features prominently in the over-50s, suffered a hefty fall in the opening test on day one, twisting his neck in the process. He retired from that day and was a non-starter on Sunday.
BRITISH SPRINT
Jamie McCanney was runner-up to team-mate Persson both days in the ACU British Sprint Enduro Championship event at Greenall Farm, Oswestry last weekend.
Max Ingham was sixth in the championship class both days, while Bobby Moyer topped the experts in each round.
