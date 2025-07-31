Three-time TT winner Davey Todd is to ride the FIM Endurance World Championship’s Suzuka eight-hour race in Japan this weekend.
The 29 year old will has signed up with the AutoRace UBE Racing Team for the iconic Far East race replacing Estonian Hannes Soomer in the line-up.
Todd will compete alongside Naomichi Uramato and former MotoGP and World Superbike campaigner Loris Baz on a BMW M1000RR.
Qualifying takes place on Friday with the race on Sunday (August 3).
It will be a flying visit to Japan for Todd with round six of the British Superbike series taking place at Thurxton next weekend, before qualifying for the Classic TT begins on August 20.
