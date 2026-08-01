Team Isle of Man track cyclists Matthew Bostock and Ben Swift will go for Commonwealth Games gold in Saturday evening’s 10,000m scratch race.
The pair eased through their respective heats on Saturday lunchtime, with only the two slowest riders in each heat not advancing.
This meant they secured a place in the event’s final at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome.
Bostock and Swift will be among the field of 23 tackling the event that begins around 6.20pm.
A relaxed Swift said after his qualifying: ‘It's just about covering people, and luckily I was just in the right place at the right time when Oliver Bleddyn went.
‘I was just on his wheel, so followed him, and then we went across to the front.
‘We saw that we dropped another rider, so then it's pretty much it’s job done.
‘You can't relax too much though because as soon as you take your foot off the gas and don't go in with the mentality of racing, then that's when it can go all wrong.’
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