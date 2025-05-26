Crit cycling race will return to the streets of Castletown for the first time in decades next month.
Manx Vikings Wheelers is reviving the Castletown Crit which used to be part of International Cycling Week.
After decades away, the one-day event will take place on Sunday, June 22.
The closed-road, town-centre spectacle will feature a packed programme of action. From 2-6.45pm, racers of all ages and abilities will take on a one-kilometre circuit through the town’s winding lanes, tight corners and thrilling straights — offering the perfect mix of speed and spectacle for riders and spectators alike.
Categories include youth, senior, women’s and veterans, with final line-ups shaped by early sign-ups.
Senior entry is only £10 until the end of May before doubling to £20 thereafter. Entries can be made via RiderHQ at https://www.riderhq.com/events/p/0j9ci9wt/f/castletown-crit
Youth entries will open soon via British Cycling and the RL360 Youth Cycling League at the NSC on Tuesday evenings.
The event isn’t just about racing - families are invited to join in the non-competitive family fun laps, with prizes for the best dressed and weirdest bike.
Whether you’re bringing a balance bike, BMX, or even a penny farthing, there’s a place for everyone on the circuit.
Organisers are also hoping for a decent entry of female cyclists – if 15 enter before June 1, then there will be a separate women’s race.
Organisers are also calling for 15 marshals to help ensure the event runs smoothly. Volunteers will be well looked after, with food and drink being provided as a thank you.
With fast-paced action, a carnival atmosphere and a rare chance to race through the streets of the ancient capital, the Castletown Crit is shaping up to be one of the standout events of the summer on the local cycling calendar.
For more information about the event, visit Manx Viking Wheelers’ website at https://www.mvwcc.net/ or visit the club’s Facebook page.