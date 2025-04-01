Professional cyclist Matthew Bostock won the Isle of Man road racing title for the second time in 15 months on Sunday.
Late in January 2024 he won the much delayed 2023 race that was combined with the postponed Hamper race.
The 2024 champs were held last July when Max Walker and Jess Carridge took the titles.
The 2025 edition at the weekend was organised by Ellan Vannin CC and held over the Bride course in conjunction with the Nick Corkill memorial event.
The scratch group, containing seniors, juniors and veteran (40-49) consisted of 15 riders. They started at the head of the field and were faced with five laps of the undulating 9.4-mile course.
A small group of six youth B and veteran 50+ riders were next on the road, followed by the women, younger vets and youth A riders - both over four laps.
In no time the latter group was leading on the road, marshalled vocally by Rob Sorby.
They were two minutes clear of the scratch group on the road, but as the leaders skirted Andreas on their second lap they were only 30s clear of the scratch men on what was the start of their third lap in the extended race.
The lead group was caught near Aust and, by Andreas on lap four, a break of five were clear consisting of Callum Salisbury, Ivan Sorby, Owen Collins, Bostock and Niall Quiggin.
A number of riders were out of the race, including Leon Mazzone who suffered a puncture on lap three.
Bostock went for a lone break on the fast Andreas to Regaby stretch, holding on over the final seven miles to win by a margin of 53s from Salisbury, with Ivan Sorby third at a further 23s. Quiggin was next over the line, followed by leading junior Alec Sorby.
The latter’s father Rob won the gallop for the veteran race honours from Simon Harding and former TLI age group champion Trevor Kirkwood, while Zach Jones held off Cameron Hounsell for the youth male title.
Olympic Games track rider Megan Barker, a Tekkerz CC team-mate and partner of race winner Bostock, was the first female home, but the race for the national vest went to 17-year-old Liv CC Halo Films rider Jess Pickavance by two 10ths of a second from youth Team RL360 IoM Youth Abi Clayton.
Nick Corkill road race results: Senior male (five laps - 47 miles): 1, Matthew Bostock 1hr 33min 23sec; 2, Callum Salisbury 1:34.15.9; 3, Ivan Sorby 1:34.39.7; 4, Niall Quiggin 1:34.55.1; 5, Zac Walker 1:36.05.3; 6, Owen Collins 1:37.40.9; 7, Michael Faid 1:39.09. 2; 8, Alex Rockwell 1:47.24.3. Junior: 1, Alec Sorby 1:35.45.7. Senior female: 1, Megan Barker 1:47.17.3. Junior woman: 1, Jess Pickavance 1:47.32.17. Youth female: Abi Clayton 1:47.32.37. Veteran male: 1, Rob Sorby 1:37.39.8; 2, Simon Harding 1:37.39.9; 3, Trevor Kirkwood 1:37.42.6; 4, David Cain 1:37.43.6; 5, Gianni Epifani 1:37.44.0; 6, Tom Broadbent 1:3928.9; 7, Gavin Collins 1:47.23.4; 8, Mark Harrison 1:47.33.4. Youth male: 1, Zach Jones 1:37.40.0; 2, Cameron Hounsell 1:37.40.5; 3, Thomas Hutchinson 1:37.41.6.