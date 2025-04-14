Isle of Man cyclists Max Walker and Lizzie Holden both successfully competed in the iconic Paris Roubaix races over the weekend.
One of the sport’s most prestigious Monuments or classics, the race is known as the ‘Hell of the North’ as riders tackle rough terrain and cobblestones in northern France on the Belgian border.
Walker rode for his new EF Education EasyPost team in the event and produced a gutsy performance to successfully complete the race in 73rd, reaching the finish in a group of 22 riders.
The 23-year-old Manxman was very active throughout and at one point was in a small chasing group with former Tour de France green jersey winner Wout Van Aert.
Walker eventually lost contact with just 79km of the 259km to go, with Van Aert going on to finish in fourth.
Matthieu Van Der Peel took the win for a third time after his breakaway partner Tadej Pogacar (UAE) lost time in a crash.
Isle of Man resident Ben Swift was also in action when riding for INEOS Grenadiers and finished only a few seconds behind Walker in 81st.
Holden also produced a good performance when representing UAE Team ADQ in Saturday’s Paris-Roubaix Femmes.
She was active throughout and played a supporting role in helping her Irish team-mate Lara Gillespie finish in 18th place.
Like Walker, she battled her way to the finish where she crossed the line in a very good 66th place - more than 40 riders failed to complete the course or finished outside the time limit.
French star Pauline Ferrand-Prevot soloed to an impressive victory.