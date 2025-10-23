Isle of Man cyclist Matthew Bostock missed out on a medal at the 2025 UCI Track World Championships earlier this week.
The 28-year-old from Glen Vine was selected as part of the 22-strong squad representing GB at the 2025 edition which is taking place in Santiago, Chile.
Having previously represented the island at Commonwealth Games level, Bocky was named in the team pursuit event alongside Josh Charlton, Charlie Tanfield and Will Tidball, plus reserve rider Michael Gill.
Bostock, Charlton, Tanfield and Tidball enjoyed a good start to the competition, qualifying third behind Denmark and Australia in a time of three minutes 49.001 seconds.
That set up a first-round meeting with heavyweights Australia but Bocky was replaced by Gill and, while the British quartet started well, their opponents pulled clear to eventually win the round and knock GB out of medal contention.
