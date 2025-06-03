Cyclist Matty Bostock sprinted to victory in the Clarendon Cup in America on Sunday.
The 27-year-old from Glen Vine triumphed in the showcase event which formed part of the annual Armed Forces Cycling Classic which took place in Arlington, Virginia.
Riding for new team Tekkerz Cycling Club, Bocky went into the race on the back of a good result in the recent Lincoln Grand Prix when he finished an impressive fourth.
And he continued that form with another fine showing in Arlington County – the home of the Pentagon.
The Clarendon Cup is a criterium race over a one-kilometre circuit and is open to amateurs and professionals.
Formerly part of USA Cycling's national racing calendar and the national criterium calendar, it is currently part of USAC's pro road tour and is invite-only for professionals.
With prizemoney of $7,500 up for grabs, the Amazon-sponsored race attracted a full field of 145 featuring cyclists from UCI-registered teams as well as defending national champions.
The race ended with a bunch sprint and Bocky was one of three riders who managed to open up a small gap in the closing stages, before the Manxman delivered a turn of speed to burst clear and take the victory on the line ahead of German rider Dario Rapps and former Ribble Rebellion team-mate Jim Brown in third.
Bocky’s Isle of Man Commonwealth Games team-mate Ben Swift has also had a busy few weeks competing in races around Europe.
After completing the iconic Paris Roubaix classic in April, the Onchan resident finished the Tour of Romandie in Switzerland, picking up a best result of 10th place on the second stage from Münchenstein to Fribourg.
The INEOS Grenadiers veteran then rode in the inaugural edition of the Classique Dunkerque in northern France where he was 73rd, before competing in the Four Days of Dunkirk around the Nord-Pas de Calais region.
In the latter, the 37-year-old produced some good results to finish 10th in the mountains class and 13th in the points competition.
