Isle of Man cyclist Sam Brand competed in the 2025 edition of the Tour of Estonia over the weekend.
The 34-year-old from Peel is in his ninth season with the all-diabetic Team Novo Nordisk outfit and has had a busy few weeks as his 2025 campaign begins to ramp up.
Brand kicked off his season in Belgium at the Bredene Koksijde Classic one-day race, before tackling several event in France over the next few weeks, most recently at the Région Pays de la Loire Tour where he finished in 70th place overall.
The Estonian race fired into action on Friday when the peloton tackled a 196.4-kilometre route from the capital Tallinn to Tartu in the east of the country.
The Manxman played a supporting role for his Nordisk team-mate Matyáš Kopecký in the opening stage, with the flat profile proving ideal for high-speed racing.
A short-lived breakaway formed closer to the end of the stage, but the bunch kept things firmly under control.
A crash in the peloton caused a key split and Kopecky found himself caught on the wrong side of it, but Brand and his team-mates dug deep to chase down the 20-strong lead group and deliver the Czech Republic rider to the finish.
With numbers depleted at the end, Kopecky had to settle for third place which was enough to take control of the white jersey youth rider classification. Brand crossed the line in 85th place.
The second day of the two-day tour featured 16 laps of a 10km city circuit combining high speeds and sharp corners in Tartu, with rain making the course tricky.
Brand once again played a key supporting role, this time for team-mate Filippo Ridolfo who finished seventh on the day, with Kopecky not far behind in 12th. Brand improved to cross the line in 39th.
These results helped Kopecky end the race in sixth overall and the leading young rider to claim the coveted white jersey to round off a good weekend.
